Roscoe Wendell Lindsay, 84, passed quietly away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Born April 18, 1938 to Zephaniah and Carrie (Mattison) Lindsay. He was the youngest of 10 children and last of the family.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving six years as a M.P. A very strong and military minded forceful person. He was an expert gun and rifleman and an avid truck driver. He joined the Marine Corp after working at Ingersoll Humphrys as a young man. After discharge, he became a long distance truck driver for his friend, Robert Wade. Later he drove for Ryder Trucks until they closed, and then he drove for Golden Hawk Trucking until he retired. He claims he started driving at 13 years old because his parents needed him in their elderly years to drive. He married his teenage sweetheart at 19 years old, Ann Jeanette (Remmer) Lindsay in 1957. They celebrated 65 years of marriage on November 21, to this union there were six children.
Wendell is survived by his wife and faithful companion, Ann Lindsay; his children, Teresa (Troy) Wynter of Columbus, OH, Keven (Krystall) Lindsay of Nashville, TN, Carmen (John Fowler) Lindsay, and Wendell “Ray” Lindsay; 16 grandchildren, including Brandi Lindsay and Janaya Lindsay who cared for him in his final days; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; and a multitude of nieces, nephews who proved much love and support, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Gregory Lindsay, Kevan Wendell, and Sonya Taylor and his siblings, Callie Caldwell, Dorcas Davis, Etta Drye, Helen Gulley, Jeanette Pondexter, Zephaniah Jr., Preston, Harold and Alonzo Lindsay;
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Minister Lamont Lindsay will officiate the going home service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist, 292 Charles Ave. Wendell will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.