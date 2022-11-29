Ronnie Webb, Sr., 73, of Mansfield, OH, passed away early Monday, November 28, 2022, at home with family after a year-long battle with cancer.
He was born August 26, 1949, in Olive Hill, KY, but Mansfield was his home. He loved country music, which he played drums with his sister, Bunny King (Country Kings) and his nephews, David King and Mark King.
He was owner and operator of Webb’s Septic Cleaning and Maintenance for 15 years in Mansfield.
He is survived by his wife and caregiver, Kaye (“Pam” to Ronnie); his children, Tina Webb, Matthew Webb, Ronnie “RD” Webb, Jr., Misty Reed, Robby Gaines, and Nikki Gaines; 18 grandchildren, Kristin, Shelby, Renea, Kelsey, Gage, Gavin, Dakota, Makenzee, Kayla, Kameron, Aaleyah, Zeth, Jazz, Adianna, John, Calvin, Jaxton and Jayden; ten great-grandchildren with one on the way; and three sisters, Glad (Butch) Brown Davis, Dianna (Ben) Webb, and Gloria Shelnut all of Florida.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Waydell Webb and Jewell Webb Henderson; sister, Bunny King; adopted sister, Theresa Gorman; and brothers-in-law, Randall Brown, Sr. and Bill Saunders.
There will be no calling hours per his wishes. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Burial will be in Windsor Cemetery.
