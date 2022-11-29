Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Ronnie_Webb,_Sr._24843bf5-5f2f-496f-b98e-dae2afeead01_img

Ronnie Webb, Sr.

Ronnie Webb, Sr., 73, of Mansfield, OH, passed away early Monday, November 28, 2022, at home with family after a year-long battle with cancer. 

He was born August 26, 1949, in Olive Hill, KY, but Mansfield was his home. He loved country music, which he played drums with his sister, Bunny King (Country Kings) and his nephews, David King and Mark King.

