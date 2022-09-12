Ronnie L Stevens Sr.

Ronnie Leo Stevens Sr. 69, of Mansfield passed away Friday September 9th, 2022 peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family after a short cancer illness.
Ronnie was born June 6, 1953 in Mansfield Ohio to Stirle and Ada Mae (Plank) Stevens.
Ronnie was a machinist at the Hartman electric company. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and his passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Indians, also loved going to casino's and gambling, and going to his local Bellstore in Ontario.
Surviving are his son Ronnie L. Stevens Jr. Of Mansfield his daughter Amanda and Stuart Parkison of Mansfield. And his beloved ex-wife Pamela Caseman of Mansfield. Two granddaughters Makayla and Gracie Stevens. And two grandsons Owen and Colton Stevens. Also two sisters Tina and Ralph Dunham of Mansfield, Patty and Lee Minor of Mansfield. And one brother Greg and Laura Stevens of Chesterville. Four nieces and one nephew. And his childhood friend Greg Campbell.
He was proceeded in his death by his father Stirle Stevens in 1974, his mother Ada Mae Stevens in 1995, his brother Vernon Stevens in 1994. His twin brother Donnie in 1956. And his sister Remonia Stevens in 1948.
A celebration for his life will be Sept 24th from 12pm to 3pm at the Briarwood estate community building. The address is 1835 N. Lexington springmill rd.
Funeral home : Addams and Mason funeral home
To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Stevens, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.