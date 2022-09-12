Ronnie_L_Stevens_Jr._Ronnie_L_Stevens_Sr._3439d9ae-7b22-4893-9951-6a9c2c1c12a8_img

Ronnie L Stevens Sr.

Ronnie Leo Stevens Sr. 69, of Mansfield passed away Friday September 9th, 2022 peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family after a short cancer illness. 

Ronnie was born June 6, 1953 in Mansfield Ohio to Stirle and Ada Mae (Plank) Stevens.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Stevens, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.