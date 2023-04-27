Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Ronnie_G._Lambert,_II_96e6d36b-cbfa-4e3e-8fa8-3ceb8bc756f2_img

Ronnie G. Lambert, II

Ronnie Garfield Lambert II, 56, of Mansfield passed away unexpectedly the morning of April 24, 2023. Ronnie was born on January 18, 1967, to Ronnie and Traci Lambert.

He loved his family and friends more than anything. Most importantly, he loved spending Sundays with his granddaughter, Harper. He loved video games, movies, all kinds of music, grilling out, and Saturday night poker games with friends. He also took pride in being a Tyger and being part of the class of 1985.

