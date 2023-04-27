Ronnie G. Lambert, II

Ronnie Garfield Lambert II, 56, of Mansfield passed away unexpectedly the morning of April 24, 2023. Ronnie was born on January 18, 1967, to Ronnie and Traci Lambert.
He loved his family and friends more than anything. Most importantly, he loved spending Sundays with his granddaughter, Harper. He loved video games, movies, all kinds of music, grilling out, and Saturday night poker games with friends. He also took pride in being a Tyger and being part of the class of 1985.
Ronnie is survived by his children, Jessica Lambert and Kyle (Kristina Young) Lambert; granddaughter, Harper McElroy; wife, Elizabeth Lambert; mother, Traci Lambert; brother, Ernie (Rachel) Lambert; Sisters, Terri Lambert, Amanda (Robert) Beasley, Diana (Gary) Brock, and Noel France; sister in laws, Mary (Steve) Rogers and Amy (Chris) Glass; nieces and nephews, Jeremiah (Susan) Lough, Coty (Emily) Prince, James Lambert, Stormy Thompson, Michael (Shae Stinehelfer) Thompson, Tyshia Lambert, Austin (Haily Clum) Tomecko, Lydia Tomecko, Thomas and Chloe Rogers, Braylen and Treyden Beasley, and Connor, Aliana, and Benny Brock; grandmother, Erma Duffey; mother-in-law, Linda Hoffman; dear friend, Darlene Harrington, his life-long best friend, Evan (Mary) Benedict; along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Lambert and his step-father, James Lambert.
