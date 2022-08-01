Ronna Jean Letizia, 71, of Grove City, passed away at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Ronna was born on January 2, 1951 in Mansfield, and was the daughter of former Mayor of Mansfield, Charles and Betty (Hart) Scott. Ronna worked multiple jobs within the City of Mansfield. She was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church. Her faith was her foundation that she centered her life around. As she strived to be Christ like, Ronna was always opening her arms and heart to others and welcomed people into her family freely. A devoted mother and grandmother, Ronna found much joy in caring and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.
When she wasn’t watching her favorite show, Gunsmoke, she was looking for a great deal as she was an avid QVC shopper. She shared her Ohio State Buckeye spirit wherever she went carrying her coffee mug with her always. Ronna also enjoyed baking cookies, and making crafts with her grandkids.
Ronna leaves behind her children, Lindsay (Ken) Letizia-Parks, Jason (Leanne) Letizia, Jodi (Dan) Letizia-Wood, and Jami (Bryan) Gleisinger; her grandchildren, Addison, Kennedy, and Mason Parks, Olivia and Lauren Letizia, Paige Smith, Riley and Leliana Gleisinger; her sister, Beverly Baker; and many cherished family, friends, and church family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, former Mayor of Mansfield, Charles H. Scott Jr., John Scott, and Carol Scott; and a niece, Kimberly Scott.
Family and friends may visit from 12:00-2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Matthew Pond will officiate funeral services following beginning immediately at 2:00 pm. Ronna will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Gammy’s Gifts.
