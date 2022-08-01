Maggie_Allred_Ronna_Jean_Letizia_f44cf67b-0f20-4b9d-b7d8-f2ba35fdc603_img

Ronna Jean Letizia

Ronna Jean Letizia, 71, of Grove City, passed away at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Ronna was born on January 2, 1951 in Mansfield, and was the daughter of former Mayor of Mansfield, Charles and Betty (Hart) Scott.  Ronna worked multiple jobs within the City of Mansfield.  She was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church.  Her faith was her foundation that she centered her life around.  As she strived to be Christ like, Ronna was always opening her arms and heart to others and welcomed people into her family freely.  A devoted mother and grandmother, Ronna found much joy in caring and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. 

