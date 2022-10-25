Whitley_Ramey__Ronald_Thomas_Noel_Jr.__463d45c5-0979-44e1-857c-4e43b627f212_img

Ronald Thomas Noel Jr.

Ronald Thomas Noel Jr., age 59, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital. 

Born June 17, 1963 in Mansfield to Ronald T. and Ruth J. (Meyer) Noel, Sr., he had been a Shelby resident for the majority of his life. A 1983 Shelby High School graduate, he studied graphic arts at Pioneer Career and Technology Center. Ron was most currently employed as a diesel mechanic for Dependable Trucking. 

