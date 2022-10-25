Ronald Thomas Noel Jr., age 59, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital.
Born June 17, 1963 in Mansfield to Ronald T. and Ruth J. (Meyer) Noel, Sr., he had been a Shelby resident for the majority of his life. A 1983 Shelby High School graduate, he studied graphic arts at Pioneer Career and Technology Center. Ron was most currently employed as a diesel mechanic for Dependable Trucking.
Ron enjoyed fishing, working on cars, taking drives in the country, and spending time with his friends, and family, especially his dogs. His pride and joy were his two sons, Jason and Brandon. He would brag about how great his kids were and how much he loved them and wanted to let everyone know about their accomplishments. He was their biggest fan. Anyone that knew Ron, knew his boys were the light of his life.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife Sharon Noel whom he married on June 16, 1990; children, Jason Noel of California, and Brandon Noel of Japan, both serving in the U.S. Navy; siblings, Russell (Lisa) Noel of Atoka, Tennessee, and Robin T. Stiteler of Shelby; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, and brother, Randell J. Noel.
Friends may visit a the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Friday October 28, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment held in the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Society.
