Ronald T. VanAuker, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was born August 19, 1944 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Robert and Josephine (Maiyer) VanAuker. It was here he married, worked and raised a family.
After graduating from Mansfield Senior High School in 1962, Ron served two years in Germany as an MP with the United States Army. When he returned to Mansfield to marry his high-school sweetheart, Karen Sue (Coon) VanAuker, the couple said their vows on Valentine’s Day. They have two children, Thomas (Amanda) VanAuker of Alabama and Cyndi (John) Hoffner of Ontario.
After 38 years with Gorman-Rupp, Ron retired as Director of Engineered Systems. As planned, he and Sue retired on the same day in 2007 and invested the next 15 years enjoying their grandchildren. Ron was the proudest grandfather on the sidelines of every soccer match, every swim meet and every ball game, always cheering louder than everyone else. He is survived by his four beloved grandchildren: Ian and Nolan Hoffner and Saylor and Ella VanAuker.
Ron VanAuker was a perpetual motion machine. He was an avid boater, fisherman, skier, golfer and gardener, the couple also enjoyed winter trips to Florida and lazy summer days at their place at Lake Erie. He never saw a stranger, and his penchant for stopping to say hello to everyone meant he talked his way out of every restaurant he ever went into. His outgoing nature meant he also never hesitated to express his opinions, a trait that often landed him in Facebook jail. He enjoyed the online banter with friends, classmates and family.
In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Ron is survived by a sister, Linda VanAuker of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brothers-in-law, Herbert (Rebecca) Coon, Jerry (Nannette) Coon and Larry (Diana) Coon. He will be missed by a long list of friends to whom he always extended a helping and welcoming hand.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield where a memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.