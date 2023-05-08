Ronald “Scott” Risner, age 72 of Shelby, died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 as the result of a vehicle accident.
A gentle soul with a quick wit, Scott was born October 30,1950 in Shelby, OH to the late Raymond and Donna Marie (Cooper) Risner. He was a lifelong Shelby resident, retiring from Miami Systems after 37 years. An active member of the Single Action Shooting Society, Scott (alias: RS Dancer) was a gun enthusiast and avid shooter, winning many competitions due to his excellent marksmanship. Scott was a very diverse man with a variety of hobbies and interest. He was an amazing wood carver, creating beautiful pieces for family and friends. This detailed handyman, with a love for antiques, had a knack for repairing and restoring antique furniture and giving many pieces a new life. Due to his skill at woodworking, he was always on the lookout for a piece of reclaimed wood to turn into his own creation. This can-do-man has made some amazing wine over the years which he enjoyed sharing with guests and generously gave as a gift. As a child, Scotty spent much time in the garage with his dad learning everything there was to know about cars, which is where his love for anything with wheels was born. His first vehicle was the gas engine Go-Cart his dad made for him and his brother, Ray. Back in the mid 70’s he acquired a 1974 Harley Davidson and proudly kept it all these years. Scott’s current passion was tinkering on his 36 Ford Sedan and savoring time spent driving it around town reliving the days he also scooted around town in his dad’s 36 Ford Coup back in the 60’s. For fellowship, you just might find Scotty at his favorite watering hole, on the dance floor of course, two-stepping the night away. He will be greatly missed by all.
Scott is survived by his children, Benjamin (Molly) Risner of London, Ohio, Adrianne Risner (Alex) George of Columbus, Adam (Ashley Smith) Risner of Shelby; grandchildren, Io, Yue and Koda George, Hannah, Chase and Evie Risner, Journi Risner, Marshal and Finnley Smith, loving partner, Lola Cline, siblings, Margie Remington of Shelby, Ray (Sharon Merrill) Risner of Florida and Faye Whelchel of Indiana, nieces, nephews, and many special close friends and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by sister, Roma Sue Elliott, sister-in-law, Geraldine Risner and brother-in-law, Richard Remington.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, May 15 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM with a brief Celebration of Life beginning promptly at 1:00 at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory 33 N. Gamble St., Shelby, OH 44875. Burial will be immediately following at Oakland Cemetery 116 S. Gamble St., Shelby, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to defray funeral costs in care of Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 644, Shelby, OH 44875.
