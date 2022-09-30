Ronald "Ron" Day, 88, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield, OH.
Born August 23, 1934 in Shelby, Ohio he was the son of Gabriel “Gabe”and Bessie Beatrice (Holycross) Day. He married Thelma Irene Day in June 1965 and they were together for 47 years. They raised 6 children together. He was employed as a printer/foreman by Shelby Salesbook (Shelby Business Forms, GAF, Uforma) from 1951 through 1983. Ron started his printing company in 1969, Ron's Litho of Mansfield, Ohio, which he co-owned with his wife, Irene until she passed away in 2012, retiring after 61 years.
Ron was in the Shelby High School graduating class of 1953, before he left school to pursue his printing career. He loved all sports! He played Semi Pro Baseball for the Shelby Blues 1952-1953 right centerfield, then he continued to play on many men's softball team leagues for many years. Ron was drafted into the US Army 1957-1958.
Ron loved his family, friends and social gatherings. He enjoyed all kinds of music, listening, singing and dancing to it. Ron loved to tell jokes to anyone who would listen. Watching any and all sports was a favorite pastime, with his favorite teams being Ohio State and Cleveland Brown's football. Akron Rubber Ducks was his favorite baseball team and stadium, spending his 88th birthday at the ballpark.
He was a member of the First Christian Church of Mansfield and a longtime member of The Sons of Herman. He joined OhioHealth Med Central fitness when it first opened and went six days a week until 2021.
Ron is survived by his daughters and sons-in-laws, Rhonda and Steve Fuller of Mansfield, OH; Shirlee and Stephen Furey of Milan, OH; Iva and Steve Wright of Winder, GA; nine grandchildren, Trudi (Alan) Webster; Joe Ackermann, Steven (Cecilia) Ackermann, Trisha (Joey) English, Ryan Day, Jennifer (Joe) Williamson, Amanda Furey, Keaton Fuller and Kelsey Fuller; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie Phyllis Kempf; a brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Judy Day; and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Irene Day; a daughter, Clara Day Murphree; a son, David L. McFadden; daughter, Debra “Debee” McFadden; and siblings, Ruth Stanford, Nellie (Joe) Popa, Raymond (Kennagene) Day, Imy (Kenny) Lewis, Myrt (Bill) Dodge, Howdy Kempf and Ed (Irene) Day.
Family and friends may call from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM immediately following calling hours at the funeral home, concluded by a burial/military ceremony in Caesarea Cemetery, 807 Taylor Rd, Mansfield, OH. First Christian Church minister, Rev. Gregory Bibler will lead the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Area Agency of Aging, 780 Park Ave. W., Mansfield, OH 44906.
