Ronald "Rollo" Perman, Jr.

Ronald “Rollo” Charles Perman, Jr., 57, of Crestline, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Ronald was born on August 2, 1965, in Galion, Ohio to Ronald Perman Sr. and Carol (Potter) Rowland.
Ronald was a graduate of Crestline High School, Class of 1983. He went on to work for Hi-Point Firearms as a gunsmith for over 30 years. In his spare time, you could often find Ronald fishing or working on old cars. He also enjoyed throwing darts and being with his friends. Ronald was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. The most cherished times were those spent with his daughters, especially watching them play sports.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Angela (Moore) Perman; daughters, Grace and Alayna Perman; his mother and stepfather, Carol and Dave Rowland; siblings, Allen (Tina) Perman of Galion and Cheryl (Jamey Frazier) Perman of Galion.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Perman Sr.
Friends may call on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline. A celebration of life will follow immediately at 1:00pm with Rev. Rick McCartney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made out to the family to start a college fund for his girls.
Those wishing to share a memory of Ronald or send condolences to the Perman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 West Main St., Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Ronald “Rollo” Charles Perman, Jr.
