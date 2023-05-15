Ronald R. Moore, 74, passed away peacefully May 12, 2023 at the home of Marilyn, his former wife, whom he could never replace in his heart. Ron was born June 2, 1948 to Hilda A Gaubatz and William L. Moore. He graduated from Malabar High School with the class of 1966. He worked 40 years for the local telephone company beginning at United Telephone to present day Bright Speed. He was also a union member of Local 688 IBEW. He began as a Pay Station Collector working his way up to installing complex systems for many local and area businesses. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and anything Elvis. He visited Graceland on occasion and his special interest first of all was classic cars. Ron built an Old 57 Chevy into a drag strip worthy “Hot Rod”. Basically a quiet, shy person, the “twinkle” in his eye said it all when he was happy and pleased with a situation.
He is survived by Marilyn E (Letang) Hedrick, former wife of Mount Gilead; son, Toby S. Moore of Columbus; daughter, Tracy L (Scott) (Moore) Hershner of Bellville; mother, Hilda Gaubatz (Hughes) of Mansfield; sisters, Nancy Davis (Moore) of Ft. Smith, Arkansas and Wendy Ayres (Moore) of Mansfield; brother, Gary Gaubatz of Mansfield; various nieces and nephews including Leigh (Phil) Cascioli of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his father, William L. Moore; Stepfather, Jacob Gaubatz; brother, William F. Moore; paternal grandparents, Naomi and Russell Moore; maternal grandparents, Clo and Arthur Hughes and aunt and uncle, Charlotte and Hobart Robinson.
There will not be any services per family‘s wishes. Ron will be buried with his loving family at Oak Grove Memorial Park Cemetery. Please offer your own private condolences for Ron. Many thanks to all the wonderful OhioHealth Hospice personnel that cared for Ron to make his passing as comfortable as possible.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
