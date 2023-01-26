Josh_R_McKinney_Ronald_R._McKinney_ed3a1857-4ede-4f3d-8000-645091b7e936_img

Ronald R. McKinney

Ronald R. McKinney, 70, of Ashland passed away on Friday, January 13th, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.  Born May 17th, 1952 to the late Lloyd and Betty McKinney of Shiloh, Ron was a 1970 graduate of Crestview High School.

His love of travel began with driving truck for his father’s company and continued throughout the years with several local companies until his retirement.  His time on the road wasn’t all business, as he enjoyed time off in his Chevy muscle cars and Harley Davidsons. Ron enjoyed working on these toys and was often found in his garage, tools in hand and greasy fingers. Despite suffering a severe stroke in 2012, Ron recovered and revived his love of travel, spending his later years exploring the U.S. in his RV with his beloved cat Boo before settling back in Ashland in 2022.

