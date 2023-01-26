Ronald R. McKinney, 70, of Ashland passed away on Friday, January 13th, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born May 17th, 1952 to the late Lloyd and Betty McKinney of Shiloh, Ron was a 1970 graduate of Crestview High School.
His love of travel began with driving truck for his father’s company and continued throughout the years with several local companies until his retirement. His time on the road wasn’t all business, as he enjoyed time off in his Chevy muscle cars and Harley Davidsons. Ron enjoyed working on these toys and was often found in his garage, tools in hand and greasy fingers. Despite suffering a severe stroke in 2012, Ron recovered and revived his love of travel, spending his later years exploring the U.S. in his RV with his beloved cat Boo before settling back in Ashland in 2022.
Ron is survived by his children: Josh (Beth) of Shiloh, Jeremy (Katie) of Grandview Heights and Kristi of Columbus. Grandchildren: Lauren, Owen, Mary Kate and Ann McKinney and Eli Bosco. Sisters Karen (Jed) Troxel of Savannah and Pat (Gary) Jackson of Murphy, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society of Ontario for their services as well as the staff at Ohio Health and their Hospice team for their amazing care. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society
