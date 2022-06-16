Ronald L. Teeter, age 87, of Lucas died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in his home.
He was born January 31, 1935 in Butler to the late Dory and Gustava (Freed) Teeter and graduated from Butler High School. Following high school, Ron studied in Carpentry School preparing for his career as a home builder. Ron worked his whole life building homes with Majestic Builders, Bill Smith Homes and Dunlap Builders. He was gifted in framing and finishing, never using a calculator to get all the figures straight. Ron contributed to many of the homes in the Bennington Heights neighborhood in Mansfield.
On November 12, 1955, he married Iris Boterf; they had five children and celebrated 57 years of marriage before her passing on their anniversary in 2012.
An active parent, Ron dedicated much time to his family. He was a leader for Cub Scouts and 4-H Clubs when the kids were young. Ron loved helping them with projects like building a stock car and a 1929 Mercedes Gazelle Kit Car. Together, Iris and Ronnie opened their home to foster five children, and several “adopted” children.
Ron was blessed with a mechanical mind and could fix about anything. At one time he engineered a stock car and even a side car for his motorcycle. He was a skilled woodworker and also liked spending time on his rural Lucas property chopping wood to keep the house heated. He loved hitting the open road on his motorcycle or spending a quiet night in, crocheting. Along with his children, Ron raced dirt bikes and auto cross. They shared the need for speed.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellville where he volunteered as a communion assistant.
He is survived by children Timothy (Nancy) Teeter of Lucas; Traci Teeter of Lucas; and Troy Teeter of Lucas; grandchildren, Thomas, Tyler, Cody (Brandi) Teeter, and Tara Teeter, and great-grandchildren Tanner, Tye, and Everhett Teeter, and triplets Madison, Lillian, and Colton Teeter; sisters Martha Walker and Bessie Kline. Ron also had step-siblings Earl Ferguson, Bob Ferguson, Ada Lamb and a special step-brother John (Drea) Ferguson.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife Iris, son Thomas Teeter, son and daughter-in-law Terence and Susan Teeter, grandson Benjamin Teeter, brother-in-law Rodney “Top” Walker, and step mother Mary Ferguson Teeter.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 12 pm in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bellville. Friends may call the hour prior to the service. Pastor Debbie Pinnegar will officiate and burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in honor of Ron may be made to OhioHealth Hospice or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
