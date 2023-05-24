Debbi_Watkins_Ronald_L._Corn_a9b1ac7d-1da1-46b5-89cf-3f97d26f7746_img

Ronald L. Corn

Ronald L. Corn, Sr., 86, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Palomar Medical Center Escondido in San Diego, CA. Born December 11, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the eldest son of Robert L. and Dorothy L. (Houser) Corn.

Ron was a 1955 graduate of Mansfield High School; He worked at Mansfield City Schools, retiring after 35 years of service. He attended McElroy Road Church of Christ and watched John Hagee Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, TX, every Sunday.

