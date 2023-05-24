Ronald L. Corn, Sr., 86, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Palomar Medical Center Escondido in San Diego, CA. Born December 11, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the eldest son of Robert L. and Dorothy L. (Houser) Corn.
Ron was a 1955 graduate of Mansfield High School; He worked at Mansfield City Schools, retiring after 35 years of service. He attended McElroy Road Church of Christ and watched John Hagee Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, TX, every Sunday.
Ron married the love of his life, Carol J. (Perkins) Corn, in September of 1962. Together they built a beautiful life and family with two children that they loved together. A giving, generous, kind-hearted man with great sense of humor, he was an awesome storyteller. Ron spent his life helping others.
Ron is a United States veteran of U.S. Air Force activated from the Air National Guard 179th Airlift Wing in 1961 during President Eisenhower and President Kennedy’s Bay of Pigs Invasion. He is a member of 179th Shadow Flight Mansfield, American Federation of Musicians (AFM), Local 159 and Amvets Post 26, Mansfield, Ohio.
Ron’s passion was playing and collecting guitars. As a musician, Ron enjoyed listening and playing music everything from: Chet Akins, Merle Travis, Joe Maphis to Doc Watson and playing music with his family and friends. Ron also found pleasure in helping others in need, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his children and Crystal Roe whom he loved consider his granddaughter and in most recent years his one only kitty cat, “Sledge.” Lastly, he enjoyed watching NHRA and NASCAR racing events, and he was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Brown fan.
He leaves behind his son, Ronald L. Corn, Jr, and his wife Samantha K. (Roe) Corn; Samantha’s sister, Crystal Roe; his brother, Keith A. Corn; and many other beloved family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol J. (Perkins) Corn, whom he loved and missed very much, they were a great team! In addition, he was left behind by his siblings: Marylyn (Miller) Keinath, Louis L. Corn, Floyd H. Corn; and his beloved daughter, Kimberly L. (Corn) Brewer that he affectionately referred to as “Jaw’s.” Everyone in the Corn Family got a nickname – like it or not!
Family and friends are welcome to join in a visitation to be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road. A service conducted by Pastor Matthew Pond will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in Mansfield Memorial Park.
