Ronald K. Eber, 79, a resident of Wickliffe, Ohio, for 49 years, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Ronald (Ron) was born on February 21, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Wickliffe, Ohio, as a young man. Upon graduating Class of 1961 from Collinwood High School, in Cleveland, Ohio, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1965 and enjoyed sharing his accomplishments as well as experiences from his time of enlistment. He retired from Ameritech after 30 years of employment as a Telecommunications Switch Technician. Throughout his life, he found great joy in bowling, throwing darts and watching NFL/NCAA football games. History was a large part of his life, especially WWII and watching the History Channel. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Law & Order, along with other investigative shows and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. His happiest moments were spent being surrounded by those who loved him and exchanging stories. Ron always looked forward to daily conversations with family and friends who truly knew him.
Survivors include his son, Anthony K. (Melissa) Eber of Mansfield, Ohio; his daughter Tricia (James) Ritchie of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania; and two grandchildren, Lindsay and Natalie Ritchie. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Beverly M. (Fortuna) Eber in December of 2011 after 45 years of marriage; his mother Angela (Pecjak) Eber in March of 1962 and father August W. Eber in July of 1961.
Private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
