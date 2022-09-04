Ronald Eugene Eddleblute, 62, of Ontario, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Avita Galion. Born July 19, 1960 in Crestline, he was the son of Clyde Virgil and Anna Irene (Alexander) Eddleblute.
Ron worked as a truck driver and a diesel mechanic for the trucking industry. A big joker with a sarcastic humor, he had a very big heart and was always there to lend a hand. Ron was always tinkering with something. He loved spending time with his family and will be truly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debra (Beer) Eddleblute; his daughter, Sherri (Colin) Leonard; his son, Nick (Kelli) Eddleblute; his grandson, Wyatt Eddleblute; his granddaughter, Audrey Eddleblute; his sisters, Carolyn (Mike) Grieves and Nancy Pohll; his brother, Roger (Wendy) Eddleblute; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Metcalfe; his brother, Rod Eddleblute; and his nephew, Roger Eddleblute, Jr.
A gathering will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diesel Mechanic Program at Pioneer Joint Vocational School in Shelby, Ohio.
Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.