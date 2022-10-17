Ronald E. Herzog

Ronald Eugene Herzog, 85, of Crestline passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home in Crestline.
Ronald was born in Mansfield on January 10, 1937, to the late Kenneth and Helen (Eichler) Herzog. On January 17, 1959, Ronald would marry Evelyn “Ruth” (Gregory) and she preceded him in death on September 2, 2019.
Ronald worked for General Motors as a Crane Operator for 34 years before his retirement in 1992. He loved being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or golfing. Ronald also enjoyed the time spent with his son and grandson working on their HO scale model train set.
Left to cherish Ronald’s memories are his children: Richard Herzog of Crestline, and Tina Herzog of Crestline; grandchildren: Cody and Sara; siblings: Phyllis (Vic) Anatra of Ontario, June Stewart of Crestline, Melinda Herzog of Crestline, Ken Herzog of Lakewood, CA., and Denise Herzog of Missoula, MT.; and three great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory of Ronald or to the Herzog family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Ronald Eugene Herzog.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Herzog as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.