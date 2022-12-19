Ronald Cooke

Ronald Gene Cooke Sr., age 73, of Shelby, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Born January 23, 1949, in Shelby to the late Maurice and Mary Catherine (Sutter) Cooke, he was a lifelong Shelby resident. Ron graduated from Shelby High School in 1967 and worked as a farmer and formerly as a painter along with his brother.
Ron was an outdoorsman and racquetball champion. He also enjoyed sharing his passion for baseball with youth through coaching the Robinson's Hardware Little League team for twelve years and when he wasn't playing or coaching, Ron was an avid Cleveland sports fan. However, he also shared a love for the Dallas Cowboys. An eclectic person, he was passionate about all things Ford in addition to his athletic interests. Most importantly, though, was Ron's family. He was a loving husband and father to all of his children and grandchildren and cherished the time they spent together.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Aida (DeGuzman) Cooke, whom he wed on November 7, 1995; three children, Ron Cooke Jr. of Wooster, Lance (Andrea) Cooke of Shelby, and Amanda Cooke of Perrysburg; six grandchildren, Codi, Chase, Madisyn, Dylan, Hayden, and Grayson; a brother, Tom (Linda) Cooke of Shelby; and two nieces and one nephew, Renae (Joel) Holland of Mansfield, Wendy (Matt) Messner of Illinois, and Samuel (Meghan) Cooke of Mt. Vernon; numerous cousins and other relatives.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Friday, December 23, 2022. A celebration of Ron's Life will be held immediately following at 4:00 PM. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with interment held at a later date.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Way at 3 N Main St Ste 303, Mansfield, OH 44902, The American Heart Association at PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or the American Red Cross at 2001 W Fourth St., Ontario, OH 44906.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.