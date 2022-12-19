Whitley_Ronald_Cooke__580563cb-8986-4ffd-8057-92808efc15fc_img

Ronald Cooke

Ronald Gene Cooke Sr., age 73, of Shelby, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. 

Born January 23, 1949, in Shelby to the late Maurice and Mary Catherine (Sutter) Cooke, he was a lifelong Shelby resident. Ron graduated from Shelby High School in 1967 and worked as a farmer and formerly as a painter along with his brother. 

