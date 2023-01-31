Hope_Hensley_Roma_Elizabeth_Wimberley_e415c61d-1651-484c-a1a5-4c7c08c18b4e_img

Roma Elizabeth Wimberley

Roma Elizabeth Wimberley, 75, of Weaverville, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 22, 1947 to the late William and Mary (Henderson) Baker.

Roma spent three years in Arizona and a little time in Florida, but most of her life she lived in North Carolina. A homemaker at heart, she was very talented and enjoyed quilting and sewing. She was a member of numerous sewing clubs and Asheville Quilters Guild. She was a devout Christian and had attended various churches throughout the years. 

