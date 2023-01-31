Roma Elizabeth Wimberley, 75, of Weaverville, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 22, 1947 to the late William and Mary (Henderson) Baker.
Roma spent three years in Arizona and a little time in Florida, but most of her life she lived in North Carolina. A homemaker at heart, she was very talented and enjoyed quilting and sewing. She was a member of numerous sewing clubs and Asheville Quilters Guild. She was a devout Christian and had attended various churches throughout the years.
Family meant everything to Roma. She enjoyed trips to the lake with her family and cherished the many memories and moments of laughter they all shared together. She had a heart of gold and was someone who was always so generous and forgiving. She loved to take care of others and having such a servants heart, never turned anyone away who was in need.
Roma is survived by her husband of 35 years, James Wimberley; four children, Pamela Desomer, Lori Baker, Gary Hess and Billy Hess; step-children, James Wimberley and Amanda Wimberley; four grandchildren, Erin McQuillen, Justin McQuillen, Jordan Roberts and Zacharia Baker; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Patricia “Patty” Hall, Wilma Eichler, Joann Wolf and Billie Sue Brewer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Marc Baker; son-in-law, Jim Desomer; stepson, Scott Wimberley; brother, Kenny Clifton; and sister, Sherry Berry.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A service will follow beginning at 10:00 a.m. She will be buried in Mansfield Cemetery.
