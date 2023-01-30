Roger Sherwood Humbert, 88, of Ashland, died Sunday in his home. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, born April 17, 1934 to John and Myrtle Humbert.
He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, music, playing the piano and family camping trips. Roger lived 7 miles north of Mansfield most of his life. He enjoyed his many positions at Ohio Brass, Mansfield Brass & Aluminum, Jay Industries, working, teaching, and consulting. He was an active member of the Franklin Faith United Methodist Church where he often facilitated adult Sunday School classes and directed the choir. Roger was a 35 year member of the Fun Center Chordsmen. He also was a Boy Scout Camp Ranger for 5 years.
Roger is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carole J. (Leedy) Humbert; daughters, Janie (Chip) Poland, Jody (Jeff) Spelman, and Amy (John) Wise; 7 grandchildren, Brit (Susan) Brafford, Bethany (Shaun) Hickey, Brooke (Merrill) Hudgens, Matt (Trista) Poland, Courtney (Zach) Ringler, Jonathan (Anne Marie) Spelman, and Jordan (Amanda) Spelman; 15 great-grandchildren, Brynn and Luke Brafford, Kyla and Kayden Brafford, Malley Hickey, Nick Poland, Ava, Kenley, and Foster Ringler, Junia, Quin, and Avila Spelman, Rowan and Josie Spelman, and Jayden Hudgens.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. An additional hour of visitation will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 from 12:00-1:00 pm at the funeral home. Pastor Brian Amstutz will officiate the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church.
