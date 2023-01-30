Angie_Benedict_Roger_Sherwood_Humbert_4e97f4f3-fc5d-4ed5-b0b9-27ccf0ede34e_img

Roger Sherwood Humbert

Roger Sherwood Humbert, 88, of Ashland, died Sunday in his home. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, born April 17, 1934 to John and Myrtle Humbert. 

He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, music, playing the piano and family camping trips.  Roger lived 7 miles north of Mansfield most of his life.  He enjoyed his many positions at Ohio Brass, Mansfield Brass & Aluminum, Jay Industries, working, teaching, and consulting.  He was an active member of the Franklin Faith United Methodist Church where he often facilitated adult Sunday School classes and directed the choir.  Roger was a 35 year member of the Fun Center Chordsmen.  He also was a Boy Scout Camp Ranger for 5 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Humbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.