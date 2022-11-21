Roger Lee Eddleblute, age 71, of Mansfield passed away Saturday morning, November 19, 2022, at his home.
Born May 2, 1951, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Anna Irene (Alexander) and Clyde Virgil Eddleblute. He married Wendy Spayde in September 1969 and they shared many memories. Roger worked as a diesel mechanic and retired as a truck driver for Besl Transfer. He always had his faithful road companion, Trapper, by his side. If you couldn’t find him, you knew Roger was somewhere working on a truck. He enjoyed attending dirt track races and was a member of the Owls Club #1152 and F.O.E. #336.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wendy Eddleblute; son, Bobby (Daenna) Eddleblute; a granddaughter, Chase Danielle Eddleblute (fiancé, James Fisher); a great-grandson, Bennett Daniel Fisher; two step granddaughters; four step grandsons; two sisters, Carolyn (Mike) Grieves and Nancy Pohl; three sisters-in-law, Mindy (Dennis) Crawford, Debra Eddleblute and Sue Eddleblute; and three brothers-in-law, Sam (Tammy) Spayde, Ed (Yoly) Spayde and Frank (Janet) Spayde.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Roger “Skeeter” Eddleblute Jr.; sister, Marilyn Metcalfe; two brothers, Rodney and Ronnie Eddleblute; and in-laws, Sam and Zella Spayde.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The memorial service conducted by Chaplain Daniel Porter of SouthernCare Hospice will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Bellville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.