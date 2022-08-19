Jordyn_Schaich_Roger_Gale_DeVito_1c5b9b4e-28f9-411d-94e2-d892aceea2c5_img

Roger Gale DeVito

Roger Gale DeVito, age 71, former Shelby resident and longtime resident of Escondido, CA, passed unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 12, 2022 in Escondido.

Roger was born March 11, 1951 in Shelby to Salvatore Albert and Gaylene Ann (Reidel) DeVito. He was a 1969 graduate of Shelby High School and had attended Tiffin University. Roger spent his career in the HVAC industry and loved woodworking, was a sports enthusiast, and was an avid bowler.

