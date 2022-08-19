Roger Gale DeVito, age 71, former Shelby resident and longtime resident of Escondido, CA, passed unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 12, 2022 in Escondido.
Roger was born March 11, 1951 in Shelby to Salvatore Albert and Gaylene Ann (Reidel) DeVito. He was a 1969 graduate of Shelby High School and had attended Tiffin University. Roger spent his career in the HVAC industry and loved woodworking, was a sports enthusiast, and was an avid bowler.
Roger is survived by his wife: Phyllis (Sherry) DeVito of Escondido; children: Heather (Chris) Engel of Sacramento, CA, Salvatore (Grace) DeVito of San Diego, CA, and Roger Gale “RJ” (Anina) DeVito of Sarasota, FL; his mother: Gaylene DeVito of Shelby; siblings: Sally Houk of Shelby, Jean McKenzie of Shelby, David (Chris) DeVito of Shelby, and Julie (Michael) Butler of Granville; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Salvatore; brother-in-law: Robert Houk; and in-laws, Howard and Ruth Sherry.
Family and friends are welcome on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 12 noon – 1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow calling hours at 1 pm. Fr. Chris Mileski will officiate the services with burial following in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery, Shelby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875 or to the Shelby Whippet Athletic Boosters, c/o Cathy Dodge, 145 Mansfield Avenue, Apt. #7, Shelby, Ohio 44875.
