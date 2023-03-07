Roger Evans Dailey has joined his Lord on February 23, 2023 at the age of 64. He was born on November 23rd 1958 to Robert and Barbara (Gleisinger) Dailey. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Roger was a lighthearted and generous soul. Whenever he saw a need, he filled it. He was known for his good-natured teasing and because of it, Roger never met a stranger. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and son-in-law. On his time off, he appreciated watching Nascar and spending time at the race track. For most of Roger’s adult life, he cruised the highways as a proud member of the trucking industry. For many years he worked for USF Holland and later he became an owner/operator.
He is survived by his four children: Sheree (George) Brown, Roger Dean, Tyler James, and Eric; six grandchildren: Brianna, Daniel, Rochelle, Seth, Conner, and Grace and three great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Karmen, and Levi. He is also survived by siblings, Robert (Karen), Russell, and Brenda Merritt along with a dear friend Shirley Erwin and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He treasured his four-legged children as well: Bo-Bo, Bailey Jo, and Benji who will miss him greatly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Eugene Dailey Sr. and Barbara Gertrude (Gleisinger) Dailey.
The family will be hosting a memorial service and dinner starting at 5:00pm, Sunday March 12th at the Honey Creek Baptist Church located at 294 Honey Creek Road East, Bellville, Ohio 44813.
