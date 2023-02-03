Rodrick Lee Hamilton of Lucas passed away Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at his home. He was 75 years old.
Born June 3, 1947, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Betty Jean (Hamman) and Richard Lloyd Hamilton Sr. Rod joined the US Navy in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1969 as a Ship’s Serviceman 3rd Class. He served in the reserves as a SeaBee for several more years. He retired from the Mansfield Fire Department where he worked for over 20 years. Rod also had his own business, Mansfield Fire Extinguisher and Safety Equipment, for more than 20 years. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and poker.
Rod is survived by his wife of 52 years, Stephanie Karsmiski Hamilton; two daughters, Allie Jo Hamilton and Nikki Lee Hamilton; an aunt, Darlene Hamman; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Hamilton Jr.; and a sister, Sharon Kay Brauchler.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.