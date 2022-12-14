Debbi_Watkins_Rodney_Dale_McNulty_495bc6fc-b775-4243-9ecd-2b516d1d3abe_img

Rodney Dale McNulty

Rodney Dale McNulty of Crestline, Ohio, passed away December 12, 2022, at home after a brief illness at the age of 78. Rodney was born May 11, 1944 in Swords Creek, Virginia.  He moved to Bucyrus, Ohio with his parents, Nicie “Mack” and Molly McNulty, at the age of six.

He retired from the Timken Company in 2008 after 30 years of service. Rodney enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, fishing, and watching Ohio State football, “Go Bucks”.

