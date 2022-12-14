Rodney Dale McNulty of Crestline, Ohio, passed away December 12, 2022, at home after a brief illness at the age of 78. Rodney was born May 11, 1944 in Swords Creek, Virginia. He moved to Bucyrus, Ohio with his parents, Nicie “Mack” and Molly McNulty, at the age of six.
He retired from the Timken Company in 2008 after 30 years of service. Rodney enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, fishing, and watching Ohio State football, “Go Bucks”.
Rod is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley McNulty; four children, Daniel McNulty, of Bucyrus Ohio, Amy O’Connell, of Shelby, Ohio, Matthew Harmon, of Columbus, Ohio, and Aaron Harmon, of Galt, California. He was blessed with eight grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Katrina “Katie” Harmon, Ezekiel McNulty, Calliope McNulty, Jackson Moody, Riley Moody, Jordyn Harmon, Madison Harmon, and Aaron D. Harmon.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Nicie McNulty and Molly Ward McNulty.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with his grandson, Rev. Jackson Moody officiating. He will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Galion, Ohio
