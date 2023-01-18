Robin Theresa Tomlin, age 60, passed away early Thursday morning, January 12, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born April 30, 1962, in Mount Vernon, New York, to the late James and Rosalee (Ragsdale) Mitchell.
She was formerly employed as a nurse at Oak Grove Manor for years. Robin was a “QVC Queen” and enjoyed finding just the right item she couldn’t live without owning. She enjoyed traveling, especially to New York and various casinos to try her luck. A tech person, she had to have the newest, latest, greatest version of anything electronic. She enjoyed watching television and the “Golden Girls”, “I Love Lucy” and “Gone with the Wind” were her preferred shows of choice. She was an excellent cook with baked ziti and sweet potato pie her best dishes. Robin collected everything…with no particular favorites. She found peace walking through Mohican every chance she could get. Most of all, she relished time spent in the company of her friends and family…they were everything to her.
Robin is survived by three children, Krystle Mitchell-Lloyd, Leonard (Kamilah) Messner Jr. and Matthew Messner; five grandchildren, Ada Messner, Peyshence Lloyd, Sahryah Lloyd, Jeremiah Messner and Akio Messner; three siblings, Ashley Mitchell, Maurice Mitchell and Jacqueline (Darrell) Monger; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Tomlin; and sister, Roxanne Mitchell.
Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family.
