Robert W. "Bob" VanRiper

Robert “Bob” Warren VanRiper, 70 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Avita Hospital. Robert was born in Mansfield on May 5, 1952 to the late Catherine (Clemm) and Warren VanRiper. He married the love of his life, Gail (Partin) VanRiper on March 12, 1976. They spent thirty-four years of marriage before she preceded him in death on May 7, 2010.

Bob is survived by his daughter Katrina (Ken) Kaiser of Galion; stepchildren, Jen (Fred) Slater of Hilliard, OH and Brian (Heather) Addington of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Molly Wirick, Emilee and Trevor Cochran, Kalia and Paige Addington, Brittany Douville (fiancé, Matthew Shrader), Ellen (Jack) Craft, and two great-granddaughters, Caroline and Amelia; siblings Jim VanRiper, Carol (Harvey) McGowan, Tom (Jeanine) VanRiper, Nancy (Jay) Price, Gary (Cheryl) VanRiper and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. 

