Robert W. "Bob" VanRiper

Robert “Bob” Warren VanRiper, 70 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Avita Hospital. Robert was born in Mansfield on May 5, 1952 to the late Catherine (Clemm) and Warren VanRiper. He married the love of his life, Gail (Partin) VanRiper on March 12, 1976. They spent thirty-four years of marriage before she preceded him in death on May 7, 2010.
Bob is survived by his daughter Katrina (Ken) Kaiser of Galion; stepchildren, Jen (Fred) Slater of Hilliard, OH and Brian (Heather) Addington of Mansfield; seven grandchildren, Molly Wirick, Emilee and Trevor Cochran, Kalia and Paige Addington, Brittany Douville (fiancé, Matthew Shrader), Ellen (Jack) Craft, and two great-granddaughters, Caroline and Amelia; siblings Jim VanRiper, Carol (Harvey) McGowan, Tom (Jeanine) VanRiper, Nancy (Jay) Price, Gary (Cheryl) VanRiper and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Weeks.
Bob was a talented shortstop, playing for Bissman Stroh’s, Kahl’s, and D&D Drywall - a few of the area’s top softball teams. On the field, he was known as Chicken Hawk, Rip, or Ripper because no one could pronounce his last name correctly. He was an accomplished bowler and he enjoyed playing golf and throwing darts. He was a true fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians/Guardians as well as OSU football.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3rd from 4:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, Ohio 44833. Friends and family are welcome to stay to share stories of Bob beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Those wishing to share a memory of Bob or to send condolences to the VanRiper family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Robert “Bob’ Warren VanRiper.
