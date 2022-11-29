Robert R. Moore Jr., age 78, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Robert was born January 15, 1944 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Robert R. Moore Sr. and Betty (Tanner) Moore.
Robert was born a deaf mute and went through life not being able to hear or speak. He worked at the Richland Newhope Industries for 40 years and retired from there in 2015. The Board of Directors at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in 1996 selected Robert to receive an award for “Outstanding achievement in the workplace.” Robert was a 40 year member of the Mansfield Baptist Temple on Stewart Road which he attended almost every Sunday morning.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Moore Sr.; mother, Betty (Tanner) Moore; and sister, Jean Ann Lemaster.
He is survived by four brothers, James (Mary) Moore and Thomas Moore of Mansfield, Donald (Kay) Moore of Ontario and Richard Moore of Lancaster, SC; and one sister, Pauline Lattimer of Akron; and many nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, here will be no visitation or memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland Newhope Industries. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
