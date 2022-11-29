Hope_Hensley_Robert_R._Moore_Jr._af4a9ef0-35b4-4908-b761-0bb5da3b64fc_img

Robert R. Moore Jr.

Robert R. Moore Jr., age 78, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Robert was born January 15, 1944 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Robert R. Moore Sr. and Betty (Tanner) Moore.

Robert was born a deaf mute and went through life not being able to hear or speak. He worked at the Richland Newhope Industries for 40 years and retired from there in 2015. The Board of Directors at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in 1996 selected Robert to receive an award for “Outstanding achievement in the workplace.” Robert was a 40 year member of the Mansfield Baptist Temple on Stewart Road which he attended almost every Sunday morning.

