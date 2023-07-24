Shelly_Robert_Matthew_Brauchler_6a6359d8-ab7d-4ab6-820d-fc6288f5bdea_img

Robert Matthew Brauchler

Robert Matthew Brauchler, 99, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at his residence. Born April 28, 1924 in Mansfield, he was one of ten children of John and Margaret (Weisz) Brauchler.

Robert was a 1942 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. In 1943 he entered the United States Army Air Force as a Flight Radio Operator and was discharged in 1946. He then worked for Taylor Metal and Westinghouse for five years after which he did carpenter work for 10 years. He then went to work for the United States Postal Service retiring following 27 years of service.

