Robert Matthew Brauchler, 99, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at his residence. Born April 28, 1924 in Mansfield, he was one of ten children of John and Margaret (Weisz) Brauchler.
Robert was a 1942 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. In 1943 he entered the United States Army Air Force as a Flight Radio Operator and was discharged in 1946. He then worked for Taylor Metal and Westinghouse for five years after which he did carpenter work for 10 years. He then went to work for the United States Postal Service retiring following 27 years of service.
Robert was a member of the original Ontario Christian Fellowship which is now known as Crossroads of Ontario. He enjoyed watching sports on television especially the Cleveland Indians, fishing, golfing, doing puzzles, and in his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball and roller skating with his wife.
He is survived by his three children, Dan (Beverly) Brauchler, Randy (Sheri) Brauchler and Becky (Rodger) Croyle; his grandchildren, Andy (fiancé, Missy Rita) Wuchich, Amber (Jeremy) Roberts, Ashley (Scott) Lindvall, Grace Brauchler and Adison Brauchler; his great grandchildren, Cameron, Mila, Leighton, Kensley, Elliana, Avery, Connor, Madelyn and Emery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, June Marie (Lehnhart) Brauchler whom he married in 1951 and who preceded him in death of June 5, 2020; and nine sisters and brothers, Elizabeth Procker, Anna Baer, Katherine Schmidt, Margaret Kirk, Julia Brauchler, John Brauchler, Jr., Pete Brauchler, Louis Brauchler and Charles Brauchler.
Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors - Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario where funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Jim Haring and Mark Brunn. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
