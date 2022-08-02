Thom_Murphy__Robert_M._"Mike"__Murphy_27bb5828-0a87-4bd1-b30f-b0406a7ccde5_img

Robert M. "Mike" Murphy

Robert M. “Mike” Murphy, age 79, passed away on July 20, 2022 at his home in Fort Collins, CO. 

Mike was born in Marion, Ohio on April 17th, 1943, he attended Marion Harding High School and joined the US Air Force. He was stationed at Loring AFB in Limestone, Maine. He lived in Mansfield, Ohio for the first part of his life and then moved to Colorado in 1982. He enjoyed many hobbies; photography, hiking, fishing, archery.  He taught himself to play guitar and piano with the help of YouTube.

