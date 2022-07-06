Robert Leon “Bob” Jones, age 81, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born August 26, 1940 in Mansfield, the son of the late Roy and Helen (Palmer) Jones and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School.
On October 21, 1962 he married Jo Boliantz with whom he raised their two children.
For 42 years, Bob was the service director and warranty administrator for the former Whitey’s Auto Mall and Mansfield Motor Group. He retired in 2002.
His favorite place was the family cottage in Huron. Bob spent hours combing the beach for lucky stones and beach glass. He was an avid sports fan and was blessed with the ability to fix just about anything. He put his skills as a perfectionist to work on various remodeling projects around the house and for family and friends.
Most of all, Bob will be remembered as a giving man, who dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jo Jones; son and daughter-in-law Robert and Sheila Jones of Mansfield; daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Michael Dodane of Columbus; grandchildren Kyle Jones, Michael Jones and fiancée Taylor Mowry, Kiersten Jones and fiancé Joshua Walters and Zachary Dodane; sister Mary Ann Sautter of Mansfield, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Pat Jones of Chattanooga TN;
E. Robert and Susan Boliantz of Polk, and Linda and Ron Mustard of Mansfield, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Roy Thomas Jones; brother-in-law Richard Sautter; and a niece Deborah Parsons.
Friends may call Friday, July 8, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A graveside memorial service will follow at 12:30 in Mansfield Memorial Park. Rev. David Sipes will officiate along with Robert’s family.
