Robert Lee Hornikel

Robert Lee Hornikel, age 81, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Ohio Health in Mansfield.

Born February 9, 1942 to Carl and Hazel (Meeker) Hornikel in Portsmouth, he had been a resident of Mansfield for 60 years. A 1960 graduate from Portsmouth West High School, Robert was drafted into the United States Army serving his country in Korea and stateside. He went on to attend Mansfield Business College where he received an associates degree and had worked 45 years at General Motors as a die maker and later following die builds for new car programs. 

