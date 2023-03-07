Robert Lee Hornikel, age 81, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Ohio Health in Mansfield.
Born February 9, 1942 to Carl and Hazel (Meeker) Hornikel in Portsmouth, he had been a resident of Mansfield for 60 years. A 1960 graduate from Portsmouth West High School, Robert was drafted into the United States Army serving his country in Korea and stateside. He went on to attend Mansfield Business College where he received an associates degree and had worked 45 years at General Motors as a die maker and later following die builds for new car programs.
Robert was an avid sports fan. From coaching his daughters in softball and little league, to playing basketball and baseball in high school. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and was an active band parent and helped record practices and performances. Robert was very handy and was always willing to help his family and friends with their home improvement projects. Although he kept busy, he always made time to keep in touch with his friends from GM and go out to weekly breakfast with them. Above all he loved his family, and cherished all the time spent with them.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cynthia "Cindee" (Houpt) Hornikel, his daughters; Cheri (Curt) Berlin of Columbus and Heidi (Pierre) Jolivette Hornikel of Sequim, WA; his grandchildren, Emma and Luke Berlin of Columbus, and Anjolie Jolivette of Sequim, WA; three siblings, Margaret Mcginnis of Lucasville, Dale Hornikel of Portsmouth, and Greg Hornikel of Bradenton, FL, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other relatives, including his sister-in-law and loving caregiver, Johanna Allen. He is also survived by many friends, neighbors, and coworkers that knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Steve Hornikel.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to be assisting the family with services.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's home.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice at 335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 or The Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
