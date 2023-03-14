Whitley_Ramey__Robert_J._Sutter__dc0fc582-5337-4e7b-abd6-1aa97d69af11_img

Robert J. Sutter

Robert J. Sutter age 77, resident of Fredericktown, passed away peacefully in his home Monday, March 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born September 26, 1945, in Shelby to Charles and Joan (Kellner) Sutter, he had been a Shelby resident before moving to Fredericktown in the 1990's. A 1963 graduate of Campton Jesuit High School in Wisconsin. Bob was a proud veteran of the United State Army and had served in Vietnam. A member of the Resurrection Catholic Parrish in Lexington, Bob had been a previous Lector at Mass. He had also been a member of the Knights of Columbus, V.F.W, American Legion and Amvets. 

