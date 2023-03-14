Robert J. Sutter age 77, resident of Fredericktown, passed away peacefully in his home Monday, March 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Born September 26, 1945, in Shelby to Charles and Joan (Kellner) Sutter, he had been a Shelby resident before moving to Fredericktown in the 1990's. A 1963 graduate of Campton Jesuit High School in Wisconsin. Bob was a proud veteran of the United State Army and had served in Vietnam. A member of the Resurrection Catholic Parrish in Lexington, Bob had been a previous Lector at Mass. He had also been a member of the Knights of Columbus, V.F.W, American Legion and Amvets.
An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching football, baseball and basketball.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 1/2 years Maxine (Hall) Sutter; two daughters, Michelle (Rod) Blaising of Crestline, Gretchen (Brian Deehr) Sutter of Lexington; five grandchildren Abby Blaising, Sam Blaising, Dylan Sutter, Luke Sutter and Colton Deehr; one sister Rosemary Sutter of Crestline, numerous cousins, friends and other relatives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Robert "Bobby" Sutter.
Per Robert's wishes visitation will not be observed. A memorial mass will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM from the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Bethlehem with full military honors. Father Jeff Smith will officiate with interment held immediately following mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Ohio Collective P.O. Box 182883, Columbus, Ohio 43218-2883.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
