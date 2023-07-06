Robert J. Crawford, 69, of Ontario, Ohio, passed away on June 24, 2023 with his loving wife of 20 years by his side. Robert was born May 9, 1954 in San Diego, California. He is survived by his wife, Gaye L. Crawford (Hanke), his mother Rosetta Fern Crawford (Pipping), his brothers Al Watts (wife Melody) and Charles Crawford (wife Meghan), his sisters Linda Thurwanger (husband Joseph deceased), Patricia Cross (husband Kenneth deceased), and Lynda Moser (husband Edward deceased), and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, Gerald R. Crawford; his maternal grandparents, Margaret O;Connor and Paul Pipping; and his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Helen Crawford.
Robert graduated in 1977 from the United State Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York and later was discharged from the United States Navy after he had served his term as a reservist. He was a member of the Ontario United Methodist Church, where Bob and Gaye were married; an Assistant Scout Master (BSA Troup 171, Ontario, Ohio), a Mansfield Playhouse Guild Member, a member of the Crestline Walton Lake Club, the Masons of Ohio, and the Elks.
By the end of 2003 he had worked 28 and a half years at sea as a Merchant Marine licensed deck officer (3 rd mate) and traveled to ports all over the globe. In the years following his retirement from the International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots in 2004, he provided excellent and caring customer service to the customers of PowerSafe LLC where Bob was a Kohler whole-house generator dealer, installer, and service person until 2021 when he closed the business due to his ill health.
Bob served the Richland County community by volunteering to work at the Richland County Board of Elections as a poll worker and as a presiding judge. He volunteered at the Mansfield Playhouse as an usher, head usher and ultimately as house manager. He was a hospice volunteer visiting patients at nursing homes and a few times as Santa Claus. Bob and Gaye, as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, were one of the many red herrings in a murder mystery dinner show held in the Kingwood Gardens mansion. Mr. and Mrs. Claus came to The Cove Coffee Shop in Ontario and visited with patron’s children in December 2019.
Bob enjoyed wood working, hunting, fishing, canoeing and most all spending time telling “dad” jokes and entertaining stories. He was a master story teller. One of his fondest memories was a trip he and Gaye made with his friends Steve and Sara Oleen, Matt and Linda Smith and three other couples to the boundary waters of northern Minnesota in the summer of 2004.
Gaye thanks his friend Steve Oleen and his brother Charles for visiting with Bob at the OSU Wexner Medical Center where Bob’s life ended peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Many thanks go out to the medical professionals, pastors and workers there.
Per Bob’s wishes, no service or memorial will be held.
