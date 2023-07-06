Robert J. Crawford

Robert J. Crawford, 69, of Ontario, Ohio, passed away on June 24, 2023 with his loving wife of 20 years by his side. Robert was born May 9, 1954 in San Diego, California. He is survived by his wife, Gaye L. Crawford (Hanke), his mother Rosetta Fern Crawford (Pipping), his brothers Al Watts (wife Melody) and Charles Crawford (wife Meghan), his sisters Linda Thurwanger (husband Joseph deceased), Patricia Cross (husband Kenneth deceased), and Lynda Moser (husband Edward deceased), and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, Gerald R. Crawford; his maternal grandparents, Margaret O;Connor and Paul Pipping; and his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Helen Crawford.

