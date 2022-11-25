Jake_Penwell_Robert_J._"Bob"_Gregory_22381cb0-0d76-4c67-81b3-8f010cd7596c_img

Robert J. "Bob" Gregory

Robert J. “Bob” Gregory, age 72, of Shelby, died Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering an unexpected stroke.

Bob was born September 2, 1950 in New Castle, PA to Marvin and Anna (Kallas) Gregory. A 1968 graduate of Shenago High School in New Castle, Bob then served his country in the United States Navy on the USS America during the Vietnam War. His career was spent in the steel industry working for various companies for over 43 years in both Pennsylvania and Ohio- notably Babcock & Wilcox in PA and his final 17 years at the Tuby in Shelby from where he retired under the ArcelorMittal ownership. As he was working at the Tuby, Bob finished his education at North Central State College earning an associate degree in Electrical Engineering.

