Robert G. Poland

Robert Poland, 84, of Mount Vernon passed away on September 16, 2022, at Danbury Senior Living. He was born March 13, 1938, in Zanesville, OH

Robert was a US Navy Veteran. He retired from Xerox after 40 years of service. He was an Adjunct Professor at Waubonsee Community College in Aurora, IL. He was also a retired operations manager for Grace United Methodist Church. Robert was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville, IL and upon returning to Mount Vernon the Mulberry United Methodist Church. Robert was a member of the Rotary Club and was a past president of the Aurora-Naperville Rotary Club. He enjoyed reading about American History and exercising. Robert loved traveling and running. He was a humorous guy who loved spending time with his family.

