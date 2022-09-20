Robert G. Poland

Robert Poland, 84, of Mount Vernon passed away on September 16, 2022, at Danbury Senior Living. He was born March 13, 1938, in Zanesville, OH
Robert was a US Navy Veteran. He retired from Xerox after 40 years of service. He was an Adjunct Professor at Waubonsee Community College in Aurora, IL. He was also a retired operations manager for Grace United Methodist Church. Robert was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville, IL and upon returning to Mount Vernon the Mulberry United Methodist Church. Robert was a member of the Rotary Club and was a past president of the Aurora-Naperville Rotary Club. He enjoyed reading about American History and exercising. Robert loved traveling and running. He was a humorous guy who loved spending time with his family.
He was survived by his wife Judi (Millisor) Poland; a son Rob (Angie) Poland of Joliet, IL; a daughter Julie Poland of Naperville, IL; a sister Marla (Chuck) McCutchen of Mount Vernon, OH; a grandson Robert David Poland of Joliet, IL; step grandchildren Josh, Jana and Julia Gautschy IL and his beloved canine, Sammi.
He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Patten and stepfather Cliff Patten.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Robert's memory to The Alzheimer's Association or Dogs of Knox FUND, 11819 Pleasant Valley Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050
Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Mulberry United Methodist Church, 205 North Mulberry Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. Funeral Services will be at 12:00 pm following the calling hours. Graveside services will follow the Funeral at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors.
The Dowds - Snyder Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family. To share a memory or leave a condolence online please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
