Robert G. Dockstader II

Robert Garner Dockstader II, 51 of Port Clinton, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio.
Rob was born on February 22, 1971, in Galion, Ohio to Robert and Sharon (Robinette) Dockstader I, and they survive him in Fremont.
Rob was a Galion High School Graduate, Class of 1989. After graduating, Rob went on to serve his country faithfully in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served two tours, from 1989-1993 and again from 2005-2006. Sports was a big part of Rob’s life, being part of the football team and a captain for the wrestling team while in high school. While enlisted in the military, Rob wrestled for the 2nd Marine Division in Okinowa. He was an avid sports fan, and especially loved cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. Rob enjoyed spending time with his Galion and Port Clinton friends and typically wouldn’t be seen without a friend by his side.
Left to cherish Rob’s memories are his parents, Robert and Sharon Dockstader; his sister, Angela (Aaron) Dickie of Davison, MI; nieces; Jenna, Breanna and Kelly Dickie; aunts and uncles; Robin (Phil) Bash, Mike (Rhonda) Robinette, Richard (Anne) Robinette, Jim (Jane) Dockstader, Francis Lowry and Judy Warehime, along with numerous cousins and many friends.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Friends may also call again Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 10:00am until the time of the service at 12:00pm, with Pastor Jeff Pennington of Grace Brethren Church, officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Fairview Cemetery, where full military honors will be rendered.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hidden Honors or Sandusky VA Clinic, in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Robert or send condolences to the Dockstader family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to serve the family of Robert G. Dockstader II.
Funeral home : Schneider Gompf Funeral Home, Galion
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Dockstader, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.