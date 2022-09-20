Robert G. Arthur

Robert Glen Arthur, known to his friends and family as Bob, was a husband, father, grandfather, paramedic, firefighter, lover of westerns & science fiction and would absolutely have given you the shirt right off his back if you had asked. He left this world suddenly on September 18th, 2022. Bob was born December 20, 1954, the third son, to Glen & Phyllis Arthur in Cabool, Missouri. After graduating from high school, he attended Central Christian College for about 24 hours before meeting Connie Whaley in the library. He asked her where London, Ohio was, and within a few months they were married, moved to Ohio and were happily married for 48 years. They moved a few times, had a few kids (Amanda came in 1976, Megan in 1980, and eventually a son, Grant, but not until 1996..and that's a long story...), and Bob worked, seeking a career that would feel like a good fit for him. Eventually, he took an EMT class, while they were living in London, Ohio and the rest was history. He went on to get his Paramedic license, and eventually found a job with Madison Township Fire Department in Mansfield. He joined the Department, becoming a Firefighter in the process. After several years, he moved over to Mifflin Township, serving for a half dozen years on that force, he also added EMT/Paramedic Educator to his resume, teaching first at Madison's Adult Education, for Madison Fire Department's EMS school, and eventually at his own Paramedic school. Additionaly, he was an inspector for the State Fire Marshall, an instructor for the American Heart Association, and in a crazy turn of events, an instructor at the National Paramedic School in Dublin, Ireland for two years. Without a doubt it can be said that Bob saved thousands of lives, through his own time as a Medic/Firefighter, and via the people who he taught to do the same. He was passionate about the medical field, his kids and his grandkids. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, and loved Jesus with his whole heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen & Phyllis Arthur, his father-in-law, John Paul Whaley, and a twin brother who died at birth. He is survived by his wife, Connie; three children, Amanda Krill (Jeremy), Megan Jones(Jonathan) and Grant Arthur; six grandchildren, Sydney Gribowskas (Ben), Trinity Strain, Riley Krill, Grace Krill, Carter Krill and Hayden Strain; his brothers Bill Arthur (Vivian), Bruce Arthur, David Arthur (Teresa), and Jeff Arthur; many neices, nephews, cousins, and other folks who loved him. A Memorial Service will be held at McElroy Rd. Church of Christ in Mansfield on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 6pm, with time to pay respects from 4pm-6pm the same day.
