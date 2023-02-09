Whitley_Ramey__Robert_"Doc"_Scherer_ca397da7-3a62-4e10-842a-586a276382c0_img

Robert "Doc" Scherer

Robert "Doc" Scherer, age 92, resident of Shelby, died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield.

Born August 26, 1930 in Shelby to Henry and Martha (Stine) Scherer, he had lived in Shelby the majority of his life. Doc was a 1948 graduate of Shelby High School and was a Veteran of the United States Army. A graduate of The Ohio State University, he had received his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1954 and had worked for Dr Henson. Doc then opened his own veterinary practice in 1958 and continued to work until his retirement in 1997.

