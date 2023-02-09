Robert "Doc" Scherer, age 92, resident of Shelby, died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield.
Born August 26, 1930 in Shelby to Henry and Martha (Stine) Scherer, he had lived in Shelby the majority of his life. Doc was a 1948 graduate of Shelby High School and was a Veteran of the United States Army. A graduate of The Ohio State University, he had received his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1954 and had worked for Dr Henson. Doc then opened his own veterinary practice in 1958 and continued to work until his retirement in 1997.
He was a member of the Shelby American Legion, Owls, Moose and the Eagles. Doc enjoyed fishing, going for drives in his golf cart around the trees, and spending time with his friends and family. With a great sense of humor, he loved to razz those close to him. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Doc is survived by his children, Robb Scherer, and Joe Scherer, both of Shelby; four grandchildren, Michael Scherer, Kevin (Megan) Scherer, Jennifer (Alexander Powell) Scherer, Bobby Elliott; one great granddaughter Lucy Scherer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Scherer in 2013; daughter Barb Elliott; two brothers, John and Richard Scherer and daughter-in-law Kathy Scherer.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Friday, February 17, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County at 3025 Park Ave. West, Mansfield, OH 44906
