Robert Clinton “Bob” Stoffer, age 94, of Ontario, died Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with his family at his side.
Bob was born April 29, 1928 in Shelby to the late Albert and Florence O. (Reynolds) Stoffer. Bob was a 1946 graduate of Shelby High School where he excelled in athletics and, following graduation, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Bob began a lifelong career in the heating and cooling business with Allen Knapp Heating Company prior to being one of three partners in Buckeye Roofing and Heating in 1961. It was in 1972 that Bob sold his third of the partnership and started Buckeye Richland, Inc. It was over the next 40+ years that Bob, his son Mike, and faithful employees served thousands of customers in their heating, air conditioning, and plumbing needs. Buckeye Richland was well known in the greater Mansfield area as a high quality and very professional contractor. This is something that has continued when, in 2001 upon Bob’s retirement, Buckeye Richland merged with Horizon Mechanical to form what is now Buckeye Horizon.
On July 10, 1948, he married the former Louise Cochran. Together, Bob and Louise had a wonderful 75-year marriage full of fun, laughter, and many happy memories. They traveled all over the country and world- often on trips awarded through suppliers for Buckeye Richland, thoroughly loved playing golf- even as recent as the last couple of years, and also had enjoyed square dancing. Living an active and fun filled life, Bob and Louise absolutely loved the sun and being by their pool which was truly their happy place. As members of Ontario United Methodist Church, they served the church as greeters for many years and volunteered for many church functions and activities. Bob was also very instrumental in assistance with the HVAC work when the church put on their addition. Bob always remained incredibly active throughout his life and consistently maintained a high work ethic and a sense of humor, both of which never ceased to the very end.
Bob was truly a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His survivors include his wife, Louise; children: Becky (Robert) Smith of Conroe, TX, Mike (Sandra) Stoffer of Medina, and Mary Ellison of Ontario; grandchildren: Stacey Smith, Jason Stoffer, Chad Stoffer, Brian (Jessica) Stoffer, Brandon (Amber) Stoffer, Michael Stoffer, Jr., Hannah (Brian) Ellison-Nestor, and Mackenzie Ellison; great grandchildren: Shelby, McKenna, Chase, Mason, Ava, Gwyn, Jonathon, Andrew, Amelia, Princess, Lincoln, Katelyn, Lucas, and Caleb; siblings: Larry (Ann) Stoffer, Doris Payne Biglin, and Jane (Ron) LaBarge; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Arlene Joy Stoffer; brother: Harold Leroy Stoffer; and sister: Marilyn Clark.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Additionally, guests are welcome on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 10-11 am at Ontario United Methodist Church, 3450 Park Avenue West, Ontario where Bob’s funeral will immediately follow at 11 am with Pastor Chris Bell officiating. Military honors provided by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will be at the church at the conclusion of the funeral services with burial following in the adjacent Ontario Community Cemetery. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
