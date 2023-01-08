Jake_Penwell_Robert_Clinton_"Bob"_Stoffer_6bfcd6c9-86bb-4c96-ba57-d985ca65f042_img

Robert Clinton "Bob" Stoffer

Robert Clinton “Bob” Stoffer, age 94, of Ontario, died Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with his family at his side.

Bob was born April 29, 1928 in Shelby to the late Albert and Florence O. (Reynolds) Stoffer. Bob was a 1946 graduate of Shelby High School where he excelled in athletics and, following graduation, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Bob began a lifelong career in the heating and cooling business with Allen Knapp Heating Company prior to being one of three partners in Buckeye Roofing and Heating in 1961. It was in 1972 that Bob sold his third of the partnership and started Buckeye Richland, Inc. It was over the next 40+ years that Bob, his son Mike, and faithful employees served thousands of customers in their heating, air conditioning, and plumbing needs. Buckeye Richland was well known in the greater Mansfield area as a high quality and very professional contractor. This is something that has continued when, in 2001 upon Bob’s retirement, Buckeye Richland merged with Horizon Mechanical to form what is now Buckeye Horizon.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Stoffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.