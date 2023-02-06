Sean_Snyder_Robert_Calhoon_bccbaae9-db49-4507-aaa1-20a6f50c71f9_img

Robert Calhoon

BUTLER: For nearly a century, Robert Calhoon was a positive influence on the Butler Valley, which he loved so much.  A local business owner, civic leader, Clear Fork Schools employee, Bob never met a stranger.  In all of his successes and endeavors, Bob never sacrificed his role as devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Robert E. “Bob” Calhoon, lifelong Butler resident, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 4, 2023.  He was 93.

