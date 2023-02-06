BUTLER: For nearly a century, Robert Calhoon was a positive influence on the Butler Valley, which he loved so much. A local business owner, civic leader, Clear Fork Schools employee, Bob never met a stranger. In all of his successes and endeavors, Bob never sacrificed his role as devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Robert E. “Bob” Calhoon, lifelong Butler resident, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was 93.
The son of Joseph and Frances (Marpel) Calhoon, Robert was born April 11, 1929 in Butler and graduated from Butler High School in 1947.
Joining the Army immediately following high school, Bob served from 1950-1951. He spent most of his enlistment in Germany.
When Bob returned to the states he was introduced to his future wife, Shirley Reid. The two married September 5, 1956 and celebrated 49 years of marriage before her passing in 2002.
Bob grew up on his grandfather’s farm in rural Butler. The Calhoon farm continues to be a 5th generation family farm, something Bob was very proud of. Even though his passion was in farming, Bob became a successful Realtor, Land Appraiser for area banks, and Auctioneer. Known and trusted for over 40 years, Bob was fair and loyal to his clients. Bob generously volunteered his talents as auctioneer for numerous fund raisers and benefits.
Bob worked as a bus driver for over 30 years with Clear Fork Schools. He loved interacting with the students that he drove. Bob was also a 32nd Degree Mason and was a member of the Bellville Masonic Lodge #376. He was a member of the Perrysville VFW #8586, Bellville AmVets Post #43, and Bellville American Legion Post # 535. Bob served as a Worthington Township Trustee for over 30 years and was a member of the Realtors Association.
He was fun loving. Very outgoing, he never met a stranger….everyone loved Bob.
He enjoyed his collection of piggy banks, golfing, and reading-especially western and political genres. Bob preferred big band music and classic county music as well. He cherished the many memories of dancing with his bride, Shirley.
He is survived by his children Suzanne (Rob) Sorquist of Butler, Peggy (Jim) Watson of Bellville, and Joseph (Cindy) Calhoon of Butler; grandchildren Angela (Scotty) Palmer, Elizabeth Speckert, Brian (Natalie) Calhoon, Ashley (Mike) McCorkle, Brittany (Nick) Stover, John Watson, and Luke Watson; great grandchildren Jackson, Cooper, Layne, Lauren, Blake, Noah, RaeLynn, Briar, Audrey, Stetson, and Willow, along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Calhoon; sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (John) Spreng; niece and nephew Mindy Spreng Theken and Gary Spreng; grandson-in-law James Tedrow.
His family will receive friends Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 4-7pm in the Snyder Funeral Homes Bellville/Butler Chapel where Masonic services will be performed at 7 pm by the Bellville Masonic Lodge #376. Funeral services will begin at 11 am Friday, at the funeral home. Pastor Patrick Bailey will officiate, military honors will be performed by the Bellville American Legion Post #535, and burial will be held in Bunkerhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Perrysville VFW #8586 or Bellville American Legion Post #535.
To watch Bob’s tribute video or to leave an online condolence, friends and family may visit: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
