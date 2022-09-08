Laurie_Robert_"Bob"_Wireman_f8f6ca13-c995-4aa4-b036-db9022dda559_img

Robert "Bob" Wireman

Robert "Bob" Wireman, 77, of Galion passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness.

Bob was born in Ashland, Kentucky on September 26, 1944, to the late Elmer Wireman and Rachel Mae (Brown) Wireman. He married the love of his life Jean Travis in 1964.

