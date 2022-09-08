Robert "Bob" Wireman, 77, of Galion passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness.
Bob was born in Ashland, Kentucky on September 26, 1944, to the late Elmer Wireman and Rachel Mae (Brown) Wireman. He married the love of his life Jean Travis in 1964.
Bob worked and retired from Peabody Galion where he was a Welder for 30 plus years. He was a member of the New Winchester House of Praise. Bob enjoyed going camping at many state parks but his favorite he loved to travel to often was Buck Creek in Springfield Ohio. He loved being in the outdoors and you would often find him outside doing yard work. Bob was an avid collector of anything John Deere and coins. He loved meeting up with his good friends, Mark Fisher and Charlie Gledhill every morning at McDonalds in Galion for a good ole cup of coffee and great conversation and on some days they would decide to meet there twice. In addition to his morning coffee with his friend Charlie Gledhill, he enjoyed the time spent with him and their conversation was never ending. Bob's greatest joy in life was his family. He loved them with all his heart and would do anything for any of them in need. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and spoiling them often.
In addition to his wife Jean, Bob is survived by two sons, James (Carrie) Wireman, Todd (Amber) Wireman, all of Galion; twelve grandchildren, Caleb Wireman, Devin Wireman, Tyler Wireman, Dakota Wireman, Dylan Wireman, Lexi Wireman, Makenzie Smith, Madison Wireman, Maylene Wireman, Ashley Lewis, Dakota Debord, Mykenzie Debord; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Wanda Barney of Galion, Walter Wireman of Greenup, Kentucky, William (Jane) Wireman of Mt. Gilead, Pat Adkins of Cardington, Donald Wireman of South Shore, Kentucky, Roger (Jolinda) Wireman of Greenup, Kentucky, David (Jody) Wireman of Greenup, Kentucky.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Rachel Wireman; and two brothers, Ricky Wireman and Russell Wireman.
Friends may call on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, 303 Portland Way North. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 with Dave Clair, Ivan Wesley, and Carl Angel officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory of Bob or to send condolences the Wireman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Robert Wireman.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wireman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.