Robert “Bob” Wade Wilson: The Bagger & the Poet
Robert passed away at the Kobacker House in Columbus Ohio on Monday July 18, 2022. He was 3 days away from his 69th birthday.
His death was exactly three weeks after being diagnosed with Stage IV liver cancer, 25 years after he published “Bob Wilson’s Book of Poetry,” 28 years after recovering from a coma caused by a mistreated mental illness (where he was expected to die – when he did not, his doctor called him “my miracle patient”), 47 years after a psychotic event at the University of South Florida (in which his family was told he would never recover), nearly 60 years after a week-long coma from falling out of the window of a swirling Roll-O-Plane ride at the Richland County Fair (and being declared dead by the radio station), and 68 years after being born in Mansfield, Ohio on July 21, 1953.
Bob worked as a bagger (and other similar jobs) at the Kroger Store on Lexington Ave. in Mansfield for 34 years.
He did not know it, but “everyone” in town knew Bob – at the store, walking up and down Lexington Avenue on his way to the “Y” or medical appointments, checking out books at the Public Library or studying at the OSU branch (where he was accepted a few years ago for a bachelor’s degree program majoring in English).
He was the most positive person one can ever know: Yes, society tolerated him, but some shunned him. He had poor coping skills in real life, and just withdrew from unpleasant situations – he took refuge in the writings of Shakespeare, Einstein, the Bible. The words on the page never hurt him; they inspired him -- he often recited long passages to people (many approved, some did not); and while it was unknown to most, he composed beautifully written poems of his own, on family, love, world events, and the meaning of life.
Chris Stringer, RN, of Kobacker called us in the middle of the night that Monday and told us that Bob had passed, in peace. His book of poetry was at his side and Chris told me he read parts of it to Bob on Sunday night. “Which poem?” we asked. “The one that talked about the pearly gates being … spectacular.” We later found a poem entitled, “A war’s raging,” and it contained these lines:
“Angels shall dress your wounds
you’ll be healed, be well and feel great.
See, the gates
spectacular.”
After graduating from of Malabar High School (1972) in Mansfield, Ohio he attended Brevard Community College in Cocoa Beach, FL, ran on their cross-country running team, and was awarded “Associate of Arts” degree in 1974.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Wilson (1911-1992) and Mary Jane Bellore Wilson (1918-1995), both veterans of WWII. His dad was part in the US Army North African invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. After the war he founded Wilson Auto Sales in Mansfield and ran it for over 40 years. His mom, a member of the US Navy WAVES, was part of the secret organization known as the “Code Girls.” They deciphered enemy messages. Her secret war time service went with her to her grave (only made public by the US government a few years ago). After the war, she was a well-known musician in Mansfield. Bob was also preceded in death by his nephew, Elvis Woodrow Mayfield (1976-2004), an aspiring musician in Los Angeles.
Bob is survived by his siblings Barbara Wilson [Dave] Foster, MBA, Yplisanti, MI; Thomas Wilson [Dorothea], PhD, DrPH, Loveland, OH; Janet Wilson [Johnny] Mayfield; MLA, Houston Texas; his half siblings, Betsy Warga [James] Willis; Mansfield, Ohio; and Phillip Richard [Melissa] Warga, Salem, Ohio; and his nieces and nephews: Lisa [Kirk] Ricker, BS, RD, Traverse City MI; Heather [Nathan] Dannison, PhD, Grand Rapids, MI; Lee [Margaret] Mayfield, JD, CFA, Houston, TX; Shara Adora [Tommy] Morlock, RN, BSN, San Francisco, CA; Anna Wilson BS, Denver, CO; and Lena Wilson, BS, Denver, CO. All his blood relatives listed above saw him in person or virtually between July 1st and July 16th. He loved and was loved … and had a “good death.”
Visitation: Saturday August 13, 2022: 1:00 ET to 2:00 ET with a short service starting at 2:00 where more of his poems will be recited. Location: Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street; Mansfield, Ohio 44902; it will also be live-streamed (please write twilson@pophealth.com for instructions for access information) Reception will follow at Wappner Celebration of Life Center next to the funeral home until around 4:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Richland County; 420 Stewart Lane; Mansfield, Ohio 44907 (www.namirc.com) or Mansfield Memorial Homes, Attn: Conard House; 50 Blymyer Ave. Mansfield Ohio.44903.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond Street Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.