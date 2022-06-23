Robert “Bob” Thomas Hempfield, age 90, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community. He was born June 5, 1932, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Mildred C. (Booze) and Thomas C. Hempfield.
Bob was a veteran of the US Air Force, discharged as a First Lieutenant. He worked at General Motors for 28 years as Director of Training and Education. He also worked at Ashland University for 10 years as Assistant Director of Special Programs. However, to Bob, his most important and meaningful job was that of husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His greatest joy was being around his family and the family gatherings were so special to him.
Bob married June M. Steele on September 10, 1955. Their life together is a wonderful example of love and devotion. He enjoyed singing and was in a quartet, “The Southside Messengers” that traveled to various churches and nursing homes. He was a lifetime and founding member of Southside Christian Church on Middle-Bellville Road. He served in many capacities at church including: Chairman of the church board; President and Deacon; Sunday school teacher; and occasionally officiated services. In his free time, Bob enjoyed fishing, working outdoors, gardening, reading, baking and traveling.
He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, June Hempfield; three daughters, Lori Hempfield, Karen (Celia Fritz) Klamert and Kathy (Mark) Reynolds; seven grandchildren, Tonya Frost (fiancé, Jack Motta), Tiffany (Kyle) Allison, Jamie Hempfield, Jen (Josh) McConnell, Seth (Chelsea) Miller, Nick Reynolds and Brooke Reynolds; and eight great-grandchildren, Rylee and Ryder Frost, Emily Allison, Weston Hempfield, Bennett and Bodhi McConnell, Gabriel Russell and Audrey Gaines. Bob is also survived by two brothers, Richard “Dick” Hempfield and Dennis (Miriam) Hempfield; a brother-in-law, James (Maggie) Steele; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Hempfield; mother-in-law, Rose Steele; and two sisters-in-law, Karyle Hempfield and Dorothy (Milton) Jones.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Lintern officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
