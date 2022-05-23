Robert “Bob” Pearce Baker, 94, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
He was born in Mansfield on Nov, 23, 1927 to the late Arnold and Beatrice (Pearce) Baker.
Bob was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School in 1946 where he was a member of the track team and school orchestra. After school, he joined the U.S. army, proudly serving from 1946-1948 and received a World War II Victory Medal.
Bob was a part-time greeter for Wappner Funeral Directors from 1997 until January 2020. He dedicated 42 years as a typesetter and composer for Mansfield News Journal, retiring in 1992. He had previously worked at Dominion Electric and as a clerk and carrier at the Post Office.
Bob enjoyed spending time with family, especially with his wife, Bernice and children. For 49 years, they operated a vegetable and fruit stand, “Baker's Acres,” on Rt. 430 where they grew and sold their own produce and homemade apple cider. Bob played violin for the Mansfield Symphony for 18 years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus #4448, 4th Degree Father Clement Falter #821 and of St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church in Mansfield, Ohio.
Bob is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bernice C. (Stueve) Baker; children, Gregory (Carolyn) Baker of Leland, NC, Stanley (Deborah) Baker of Mansfield, OH, Bonita (Les) Spring of Galion, OH, Cynthia (Jeff) Siesel of Shiloh, OH and Christopher (Kristin Studer) Baker of Fleming Island, FL; grandchildren, Lyndsey (Curt) Menning of Palatine, IL, Joe Baker (Rainer Wolter) of Milwaukee, WI, Ben Baker and Tia Cortelleti of Mansfield, OH, Nathan (Rachel) Baker of Westerville, OH, Stuart Baker of Akron, OH, Chad (Karen) Spring of Littleton, CO, Lisa (Brian) Mabry of Galena, OH, Janette Spring of CA, Andrew Siesel of Shiloh, OH, Abbey Siesel of Mansfield, OH, Ashley Siesel of Shiloh, OH, Travis Baker of Orange Park, FL and Charitie Baker of Hampton, VI; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister; in-laws, Joseph and Wilhelmina Stueve; sister, Marilyn Jean Rush; half-brother, Jack Baker; granddaughter, April Spring; and grandson, Jeremy Beaver.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Arbors at Mifflin and OhioHealth for their excellent care.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44905, and beginning at 10 a.m. with Father Matthew Frisbee officiating.
He will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Memorial Park where military honors will be observed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church or to a charity of your choosing.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
