Robert “Bob” C. Crider born February 13, 1937, in Millersburg, Ohio, to Clifford W. and Cora L. (Robinson) Crider passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Mansfield.
He graduated from Ontario High School in 1955. Bob enlisted in the Air National Guard right out of high school and served until 1972. He was employed at Stone Container Corp. for 14 years, then worked for the City of Mansfield, retiring with 25 years of service. Bob then joined Schmidt Security Pro for 10 years.
Bob was always smiling and never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing and boating with his sons and grandsons, along with his dog, Barney. He was the softball manager of the Sanitation Angels for several years. Bob enjoyed playing his harmonica for his family and watching the Cleveland Indians. He attended Caesarea Church.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, (Edith) Angel Crider, whom he married on April 11, 1970; daughters, Becky Bibler, Amy Smith, Dora (Jim) Britton and (Roberta) Angel Mount; sons, Robert A., Bruce and Mark Crider, Tom (Lynn) and Bret (Lora) Bargo; one brother, Paul Crider; three sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. His watchdog, Lucee and guard cat, Diablo, also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Beaulah, Lucille, and Ruth; brothers, Willis, Allen and Cloyd; son, Brian Bargo; sons-in-law, Wyatt Bibler and Sam Mount; and six sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.
The family extends a special thank you to Hospice of North Central Ohio and VPA.
