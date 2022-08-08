Robert Anton Kopsch, 62, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Candlewood Nursing Home in Cleveland, Ohio. Born October 11, 1959 in Mansfield, he was the son of John and Rose (Kopp) Kopsch,
Robert was employed at Newhope as well as being a volunteer firefighter. He loved to listen to the police scanner. Robert also loved polka music and playing the accordion. He enjoyed long walks, fishing and dogs.
He is survived by his mother, Rose Kopsch; his sisters, Angie VanMeter, Sue Kopsch, Janine (Stacy) Mullins and Cheryl (Rick) Belcher; a brother, Eric Kopsch; and his nieces and nephews, Joel VanMeter, Stacie VanMeter, Ethan Kopsch, Kiernan Rosen-Kopsch, Chase Mullins, Chance Mullins, Elyse Belcher and Lyla Belcher.
He was preceded in death by his father, John.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The memorial service conducted by Father Kumar Kishore will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Health Hospice, 677 Alpha Drive H, Highland Heights, Ohio 44143.
