Robert A. Clinage

Robert A. Clinage, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Robert was born August 9, 1953, in Mansfield, to Harold Clinage and Betty (Schafer) Clinage Noblet. Robert loved spending time with his family and was a very giving man. He enjoyed fishing, and attending family gatherings, birthday, and graduation parties. He also enjoyed watching his daughter and granddaughter show their horses, and his grandson show rabbits. His interests in life, became his career. He was a mechanic, an autobody man, and in later years was in lawn care service.  He used to race at Mansfield Speedway and enjoyed going to car races. His favorite car was an El Camino.

