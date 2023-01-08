Robert A. Clinage, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Robert was born August 9, 1953, in Mansfield, to Harold Clinage and Betty (Schafer) Clinage Noblet. Robert loved spending time with his family and was a very giving man. He enjoyed fishing, and attending family gatherings, birthday, and graduation parties. He also enjoyed watching his daughter and granddaughter show their horses, and his grandson show rabbits. His interests in life, became his career. He was a mechanic, an autobody man, and in later years was in lawn care service. He used to race at Mansfield Speedway and enjoyed going to car races. His favorite car was an El Camino.
Along with his mother, Betty Noblet of Mansfield, he is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Shane) Dishong of Bellville; grandchildren, Cassidy Dishong and Gaige Dishong; nieces, Michelle Clinage, Cortney (Joe) Berry, and Angela Edwards (Scott Crose); and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Kathryn Schafer; his father, Harold Clinage; siblings, Debra Clinage and Harold “Butch” Clinage; nephews, Jason Clinage and Barry Clinage; and sister-in-law, Robyn Clinage.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
