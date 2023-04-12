Krystal_Mckinney_Rita_Ann_Mckinney_9d946802-2e47-4cb5-944c-18d907c953b4_img

Rita Ann Mckinney

Rita Ann Mckinney of Columbus, OH passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Rita was born in Mansfield, Ohio to Paulette Matthews in 1966. She attended Mansfield city schools and graduated from Mansfield Senior High. She worked in a wide variety of jobs before spending the last decade of her career being self-employed as an interior decorator, which she’d always had a passion for.

In her spare time Rita really enjoyed the great outdoors. She was also a great dog lover, adopting boss, Mckinney, who gave her tremendous joy. Rita had a passion for cooking and loved singing, she had a beautiful voice. Most of all Rita enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren she loved them so.

