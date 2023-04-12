Rita Ann Mckinney of Columbus, OH passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Rita was born in Mansfield, Ohio to Paulette Matthews in 1966. She attended Mansfield city schools and graduated from Mansfield Senior High. She worked in a wide variety of jobs before spending the last decade of her career being self-employed as an interior decorator, which she’d always had a passion for.
In her spare time Rita really enjoyed the great outdoors. She was also a great dog lover, adopting boss, Mckinney, who gave her tremendous joy. Rita had a passion for cooking and loved singing, she had a beautiful voice. Most of all Rita enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren she loved them so.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Ethel Matthews and her grandson, Rycheous Mckinney. She is survived by her beloved children, Omar Mckinney, and Denzel Mckinney, of Columbus, Ohio; nine grandchildren; her siblings, Jeanette Mckinney of Columbus, Ohio; Marlo, Graves of Mansfield, Ohio; and Robert Westerfield of Richardson, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will always remember Rita for her fun, loving and gentle nature, as well as her sensitive spirit. Her smile lit up the hearts of the many who loved her.
The family will have a memorial service and repast to celebrate Rita‘s life on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10 AM to 12 PM, at Higher Ground Always Abounding Church, 870 St. Clair Ave., Columbus, OH 43201
Funeral home : Higher Ground Always Abounding Church 870 St. Clair Ave., Columbus Oh. 43201
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Mckinney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.