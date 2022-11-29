Ricky G. Trent, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Riverside Hospital, Columbus.
Ricky was born October 10, 1953, in South Bend, Indiana, to Harlan and June (Frick) Trent. He married the love of his life, Anna (Shelton) Trent, on March 11, 1978, and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage. Ricky was employed for over 23 years at Newman Technology. He enjoyed watching Nascar, football, basketball, baseball, and going to dirt track racing.
Along with his wife, Anna, he is survived by his siblings, Roy (Virginia) Trent and Roger (Debra) Trent, both of Mansfield, and Brenda Newport and Jack (Kathy) Trent, both of Elkhart, Indiana; sister-in-law, Roberta Trent of Elkhart, Indiana; brothers-in-law, Jeff Shelton of Columbus and Larry Kirkpatrick of Mansfield; sisters-in-law, Terri Kilgore and Sonia (Luther) Branham both of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike Trent; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Anna Mae Shelton.
Calling hours will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Calling hours will also be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joe Smith officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park.
