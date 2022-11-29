Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Ricky_G._Trent_e21e9fc8-dfe6-4d48-917d-399f8a1ac940_img

Ricky G. Trent

Ricky G. Trent, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Riverside Hospital, Columbus.

Ricky was born October 10, 1953, in South Bend, Indiana, to Harlan and June (Frick) Trent. He married the love of his life, Anna (Shelton) Trent, on March 11, 1978, and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage. Ricky was employed for over 23 years at Newman Technology. He enjoyed watching Nascar, football, basketball, baseball, and going to dirt track racing.

